Man with dementia goes missing from Atlanta care facility

Medical staff discovered he was not in the facility Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

James Gas, 75, was reported missing from a care facility on Sunday after medical staff discovered he was not in the facility, police said.

Gas is described as a Black male, around 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, brown pants, and brown shoes.