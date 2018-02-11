COVINGTON, Ga. -- Police are on the lookout for a man who disappeared after taking his granddaughter to work - and could be as far away as Florida.

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff's Office said Richard Burton Hale left his home in Covington to take his granddaughter to work in Conyers on Thursday before he went missing. Now, surveillance video from a Gainesville, Florida gas station suggests he may be lost and far from home.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Hale has a history of memory loss and blood pressure issues. He's currently without medicine for either. He also has hip problems that cause him to have a slight limp on his left side.

Hale was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt and a dark-colored baseball cap when he went missing. Someone matching that description was spotted at a Florida Marathon convenience store at 7 a.m. Friday.

He was driving a 2008 Black Chevrolet Silverado with a tag reading BCM7639. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 770-784-2100 or Investigator Green at 678-625-1455.

© 2018 WXIA