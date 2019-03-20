BUFORD, Ga. — Authorities need help finding a missing man not seen since Monday afternoon.
Hall County authorities said 60-year-old Jesse Dean Day was last seen leaving his Buford home in the 3000 block of Friendship Road on foot around 3 p.m. that day.
Day, according to authorities, has severe memory loss to the point that he can't remember his home address. He also has difficulty communicating - though he can write and speak his name.
He is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds and has brown and gray hair and blue eyes. When he went missing, officials said Day was wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and a dark blue Carhartt jacket. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm.
Anyone who has seen Day or knows where he is should call Hall County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brett Roach at 770-297-5790.