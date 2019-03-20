BUFORD, Ga. — Authorities need help finding a missing man not seen since Monday afternoon.

Hall County authorities said 60-year-old Jesse Dean Day was last seen leaving his Buford home in the 3000 block of Friendship Road on foot around 3 p.m. that day.

Day, according to authorities, has severe memory loss to the point that he can't remember his home address. He also has difficulty communicating - though he can write and speak his name.

He is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds and has brown and gray hair and blue eyes. When he went missing, officials said Day was wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and a dark blue Carhartt jacket. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm.

Jesse Dean Day has been missing from the Buford area of Hall County since Monday, March 18, 2019.

Hall County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who has seen Day or knows where he is should call Hall County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brett Roach at 770-297-5790.