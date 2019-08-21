Smyrna Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man who struggles with a mental illness.

David Nickle was last seen August 21 at 7:49 a.m leaving Ridgeview Institute, a mental health hospital, after being admitted for medical treatment.

Police described Nickle as a white male, around 5-foot-8 inches tall with a thin build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and khaki shirts, according to authorities.

David Nickle, missing since Aug 21

Smyrna Police

Nickle’s suffers from severe psychosis, which is an altered mental state and police said he is suicidal. However, he hasn’t expressed any violent tendencies.

Anyone with information on Nickle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

