Elderly woman reported missing in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department needs the public's help locating an elderly woman.

Marian Gladys Scarborough, 85, was possibly last seen in the 4600 block of Stonewall Tell Road, police said. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.



Scarborough may have been to the Dairy Queen recently at 6627 Roosevelt Highway in Union City, police said.