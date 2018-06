MARIETTA, Ga. -- Marietta Police need your help finding a missing 36-year-old woman.

Officers are looking for Brandi Ganus who said she was last seen about a week ago.

Anyone who sees Brandi is asked to call police (770) 794-5300.

MISSING: 36 year old Brandi Ganus was last seen in Marietta roughly one week ago. Anyone with info contact MPD Detective Sheffield ASAP! @cityofmarietta pic.twitter.com/3QmPzYAreN — Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) June 12, 2018

