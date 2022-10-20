Clayton County Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

A 23-year-old man with schizophrenia who suffers from depression is missing and police need finding him.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police officers said they need help finding a 23-year-old man.

According to officials Marques Scott left his home on the 500 block of Wexdwood Drive in Riverdale on October 17 and hasn't been seen since. Scott has brown eyes, and black hair. He is 5’09 in height and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, faded blue jeans, white sneakers, and had a black T-shirt wrapped around his head.

Police said Scott has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffers from depression.