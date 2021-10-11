Family puts up fliers in Clarkston for missing woman with Alzheimer's

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the location of Masoumeh Mohammadi.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family spent Wednesday morning putting up fliers, hoping they will help in their search to find their missing loved one.

"She doesn't know anything and she doesn't even remember her daughter's name."

11Alive spotted her son-in-law, Ali, putting up fliers in the Clarkston community. Mohammadi has been missing since Nov. 7. He said they moved to the area two years ago. They are hoping someone recognizes her and calls the police.

"When we looked at the camera, we saw that she left at 8:40 in the morning" he said.

He said his wife is distraught.

"My wife, she doesn't eat anything," he said tearfully. "She needs her mother."

Police said she left without her phone, ID, and wasn't dressed for the cold weather. Police added that Mohammadi speaks Farsi only; she will not understand questions in English.

"When you see her, keep her and call the police," he said.

"Please, if anybody is see her just call the police."

Mohammadi is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has long gray hair which is tied back under a hijab.