Clarkston woman who has Alzheimer's disease reported missing

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Police are searching for a woman who left home two days ago and hasn't been seen since.

Police said Masoumeh Mohammadi left her home on foot, on Hill Street, around 8:40 a.m. Nov. 7. They are afraid she won't be able to find her way home without assistance because she has Alzheimer's disease.

According to a police report, Mohammadi's daughter filed the report. She told police the two had breakfast together and she went back to sleep. When she woke up, Mohammadi was gone.

Police said she left without her phone, ID, and wasn't dressed for the cold weather.

Mohammadi is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has long gray hair which is tied back under a hijab. Police added that Mohammadi speaks Farsi only; she will not understand questions in English.