Mattie's Call | Family searching for man who's been missing for days

A Mattie's Call has been issued for Jose Mendoza-Ceja.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a man who has gone missing in Clayton County. Jose Mendoza-Ceja is missing from his College Park home where he was last seen, according to Clayton County Police Department.

Mendoza-Ceja has Bi-Polar Disorder and Schizophrenia, according to police, and family members told them he hasn’t been seen in several days. According to police, they left food at his West Fayetteville Rd. home and that food hasn’t been eaten.

Police describe him as a 43-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4" tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. There is no description of clothes he could be wearing.