Mattie's Call | Clayton County Police searching for 12-year-old girl

Makayla Brown was last seen on April 15 around 5:45 in Clayton County, at her home.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 12-year-old girl is missing from Clayton County, and the police department issued a Mattie's Call.

Makayla Brown was last seen on April 15, around 5:45 p.m., at her home, and the release said she's diagnosed with autism.

>> Photo of Makayla Brown provided by Clayton County Police Department

She is described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes, said the release. She is 5 feet, 2 inches in height and weighs around 90 pounds.

The release said she was last seen wearing a jean jacket and a black and white shirt with brown flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.





