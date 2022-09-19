Mattie's Call issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Clayton County, police say

Zariyah Barnett left her home during the overnight hours without permission and has not returned home, authorities said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl Monday.

Clayton County Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Persimmon Trace in Morrow in reference to a missing person shortly after 8 p.m.

Authorities learned that Zariyah Barnett left her home during the overnight hours without permission and has not returned home.

Zariyah is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Zariyah's last clothing description is unknown.

Clayton County Police said Zariyah has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, disruptive mood dysregulation (DMDD), and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).