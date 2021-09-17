Mattie's Call issued for 15-year-old last seen leaving home

Authorities said Machiya Martin was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and she was carrying a tan backpack.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a 15-year-old girl, diagnosed with Bi-polar disorder, who never returned home.

According to police, Machiya Martin left her home at the 5000-block of Homestead Circle in Rex, Georgia, Wednesday at 7 a.m. and didn't come back.

Machiya has black hair and brown eyes. She's 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and she was carrying a tan backpack.