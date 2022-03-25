Mattie's Call | 16-year-old missing in Fulton County, police say

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact police at 404-765-1142.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued following the disappearance of a 16-year-old boy in East Point. Now the police are asking the public for help in finding him.

Derrick Slaughter was last seen on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., according to the East Point Police Department. He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 130 pounds and is 5-foot-1.

According to police, Slaughter is mentally challenged and has the tattoo "LLR" on his arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design on the front and blue sweat pants.