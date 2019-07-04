Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 23-year-old who has bi-polar disorder.

Timothy Tyree Mentzy was last seen just before midnight on April 5 on Upper Riverdale Road. Police said it was assumed he stepped outside to smoke a cigarette, but he apparently never returned.

Outside of bi-polar disorder, the Mattie's Call Alert said Mentzy is also schizophrenic and has PTSD.

Police did not have a photo of Mentzy, and they did not have a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.