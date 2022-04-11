Mattie's Call issued for 46-year-old Clayton County man

Isaiah Girard Clemente was last seen March 28.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 46-year-old man has been reported missing in Clayton County.

Georgia State Patrol said police are asking for the public's help in locating Isaiah Girard Clemente. He was last seen on the night of March 28 by a home in Jonesboro.

Clemente has been diagnosed bipolar and with schizophrenia, police said. He stands at 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 265 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a yellow, mustard-colored sweatsuit.