ATLANTA - Atlanta Police need help finding a missing 75-year-old woman and her 2-year-old grandson.

Police said Annie Peoples was reported missing Friday.

She was last seen leaving home on Shirley Street in Atlanta around 6:50 p.m. APD said Peoples' grandson, Anthony Huff III, was in the car with her. Peoples reportedly suffers from early stages of dementia.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

She was driving a 2000 white Lincoln Town Car that has the Georgia license plate AGX2253. Peoples was wearing wearing khaki pants and a black denim jacket. Huff had on a Ninja Turtle shirt.

If any has information about their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

© 2018 WXIA