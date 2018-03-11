ATLANTA - Atlanta Police need help finding a missing 75-year-old woman and her 2-year-old grandson.

Police said Annie Peoples was reported missing Friday.

She was last seen leaving home on Shirley Street in Atlanta around 6:50 p.m. APD said Peoples' grandson, Anthony Huff III, was in the car with her. Peoples reportedly suffers from early stages of dementia.

She was driving a 2000 white Lincoln Town Car that has the Georgia license plate AGX2253. Peoples was wearing wearing khaki pants and a black denim jacket. Huff had on a Ninja Turtle shirt.

If any has information about their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

