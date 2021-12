She is described as being 5'9 with brown eyes and grey curly hair.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 79-year-old woman in Henry County.

Dorothy Bryant was last seen at 103 Duncans Mill Drive in Locust Grove. She is described as being 5'9 with brown eyes and grey curly hair.

Authorities also added that she suffers from supraventricular tachycardia.