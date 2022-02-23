Palmetto Police issue Mattie's Call for 80-year-old man last seen near Atlanta church

Authorities said Willie James Reese has diabetes and early signs of onset dementia.

ATLANTA — A Mattie's Call has been issued by Palmetto Police for an 80-year-old man who has diabetes and early signs of onset dementia.

Willie James Reese was last seen Tuesday at 10 a.m. driving in a 2006 blue Mitsubishi Endeavor near Great Chapel Baptist Church at 274 Hendrix Ave SW in Atlanta. Authorities said he might be still in the SUV or walking.

Police said Reese is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes and balding gray hair. According to authorities, he does not have his medicine with him and they do not know what he is wearing.