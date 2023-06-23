Mattie's Call | 81-year-old man missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 81-year-old man was reported missing in DeKalb County on Thursday, according to police.
Robert Slaton is diagnosed with dementia, so the police department also issued a Mattie's Call. Slaton was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue flannel, and DeKalb County Police Department described him as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds.
Its release also stated he had brown eyes, and his hair was black and grey in a low-cut style. A photo was released of Slaton from the police department.
Contact the DeKalb County Police Department to provide any information about Slaton's disappearance.
