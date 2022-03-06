Found Safe | 82-year-old Atlanta woman located, police say

The Atlanta woman was located Sunday afternoon.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department reported Sunday afternoon that the Atlanta woman has been located in good health and has since returned to her residence.

The missing woman was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Browntown Road NW before being reported missing, police said. She was described as an 82-year-old Black woman who is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 167 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse, blue suit jacket, blue pants, black shoes and using a cane--according to police.