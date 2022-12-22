Mattie's Call | 21-year-old reported missing in Brookhaven

Nyzealic Moea Grayton was last seen in the 2000 block of North Druid Hills Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued out of Brookhaven for a missing 21-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Brookhaven Police need help finding Nyzealic Moea Grayton. She was last seen on the 2000 block of North Druid Hills Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Officers said her last cell phone ping was in the area of 1155 Lawrenceville Highway, but police still haven't been able to locate her.

Police believe she weighs about 160 pounds and is about 5 feet tall. She has brown eyes and long, curly blonde hair.

Authorities said Grayton was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. She was last seen wearing a gray, white, and black striped dress with a tan jacket along with black sandals.