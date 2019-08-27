ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they located the elderly woman who suffers from dementia after a Mattie's call was released earlier Tuesday.

They said she was located in "good health."

Nae Sun Hwang, 75, had last seen at 760 Sidney Marcus Blvd. in Atlanta at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Atlanta Police Department

