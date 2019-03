ATLANTA — Atlanta police have canceled a search for a missing 83-year-old man missing since Friday.

George Heard was first reported missing around 5:20 p.m. and was driving a gold 2005 Honda Odyssey van at the time. The search was classified as a Mattie's Call, which is reserved for elderly or disabled adults.

But police confirmed late Friday that Heard was found in good health and that they had ended their previous alert.