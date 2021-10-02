Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County 16-year-old

Police said Chyasia Wellington may have walked away from a home in the 1000 block of Brandon Hill Way.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a teen who they said may have run away with an unknown man. They have issued a Mattie's Call for her, Georgia's alert for the missing or endangered elderly or disabled persons.

According to the department, officers responded around 8 a.m. Monday to a missing persons call.

Police said officers there took a report that 16-year-old Chyasia Wellington may have walked away from the home in the 1000 block of Brandon Hill Way.

Police say Wellington has blonde hair and brown eyes who is 5’6” tall and weighs 212 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black slippers and a gray and white sweatshirt.

According to police, Wellington has been diagnosed with multiple mood disorders.