Mattie's Call | Clayton County man missing

Patrick Kennedy was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Jonesboro, Ga. Clayton County police have since issued a Mattie's Call.

Patrick Kennedy was last seen at the 9000 Block of Cornell Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after leaving his home on foot, according to a Clayton County Police Department press release. The 63-year-old is a 5’03” white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

He weighs 160 lbs and has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.