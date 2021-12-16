Mattie's Call | Clayton County man missing

JONESBORO, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Jonesboro, Ga. Clayton County police have since issued a Mattie's Call.
Patrick Kennedy was last seen at the 9000 Block of Cornell Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after leaving his home on foot, according to a Clayton County Police Department press release. The 63-year-old is a 5’03” white male with brown hair and blue eyes.
He weighs 160 lbs and has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
Anyone with information on Kennedy's whereabouts is being asked to call police at (770) 477-3550.