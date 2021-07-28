Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County missing woman with multiple mental illnesses

Police say Tomora Rehki may have difficulty standing and keeping her balance.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need your help finding a woman diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses who hasn't been seen since Monday.

According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale regarding a missing person on Tuesday.

Police say Tomora Rehki was last seen on Monday around 7:30 p.m. leaving a residence in the area on foot.

Rekhi has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective, and delusional disorder, according to police. She also may have difficulty standing and keeping her balance.

Police describe the 40-year-old woman as having black hair, brown eyes, and being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt and tie-dye shorts.