CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities need help looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Law enforcement officers have issued a Mattie's Call for Bre'Anna Hardy.

According to Clayton County police, Bre'Anna has bipolar disorder, developmental delays and memory loss. Her mother reported her missing Tuesday.

She was last seen leaving her home in Rex, Ga. Her mother told police that she packed a bag and didn't have any intention on returning.

Bre'Anna is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Bre’Anna Hardy is asked to contact Det. T. Moore at 770-477-3641 or to dial 911.

