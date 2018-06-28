FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call for a Forest Park man last seen leaving his home Tuesday night.

Police say 34-year-old Anthony Mungin Jr. was last seen in the 5700 block of Old Dixie Road in Forest Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He is diagnosed with Bi-polar Disorder and Schizophrenia, and may not have his medication.

Mungin is 5'9" and weighs around 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white shirt with blue jeans and gray and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Mungin's whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

