Mattie's Call issued for woman who left mental health facility a week ago

Clayton County Police are trying to locate 52-year-old Alesia Miller.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are trying to locate a 52-year-old woman who has been missing for a week since leaving a mental health facility, they say.

According to the department, Alesia Miller was reported missing from the facility in the 2000 block of Lake Harbin Road in Rex last Thursday, Sept. 10, around 7 p.m.

She is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 246 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, she has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and other mental health related conditions.

Clayton County Police are asking anyone who has seen her or who has information about where she may be to call 770-477-3550.