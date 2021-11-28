x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Mattie's Call issued for missing Jonesboro teen last seen leaving in car with unknown man

Clayton County Police said Davionna has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a teen last seen leaving her home in a car with an unknown man, according to Clayton County Police. 

Authorities said they arrived at the 600-block of Sycamore Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a missing person's call Saturday night. When officers arrived, they learned 17-year-old Davionna Bluitt left her home Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. after getting into an argument with her mother. 

Davionna packed a bag and left her home, leaving in a car with an unknown man, according to police. Clayton County Police said Davionna has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses. 

Davionna is 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. There is not a known clothing description of what Davionna is wearing. 

Anyone who has seen Davionna or knows her whereabouts is being asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Credit: Clayton County Police

Related Articles

In Other News

Clayton County Police | Jonesboro teenager has been missing for weeks