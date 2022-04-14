Mattie's Call | East Point Police searching for missing man with dementia

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-765-1142 or to call 911.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department issued a Mattie's Call on Thursday following the disappearance of a 74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Marsh Hiatte was last seen on Wednesday at 1377 Virginia Avenue in East Point.

Hiatte is described in the release as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black stripes and light blue pants.