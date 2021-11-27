90-year-old man with dementia last seen on Thanksgiving found safe, Woodstock Police say

A 90-year-old man who suffers from dementia and other medical issues has been found safe.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Update: Woodstock Police said Randolph has been found safe.

Original Story:

Woodstock Police are asking the public for help finding a 90-year-old man who suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Edward Randolph was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. at the Avonlea Apartments at 1000 Avonlea Place in Woodstock, Georgia. Investigators believe he is driving a gold-colored Mercedes Benz with the tag number RMN2116. According to Woodstock Police, his car was last seen in the Winder, Georgia area Thursday.

Authorities said Randolph was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with olive green pants.