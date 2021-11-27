90-year-old man with dementia last seen on Thanksgiving found safe, Woodstock Police say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Update: Woodstock Police said Randolph has been found safe.
Original Story:
Woodstock Police are asking the public for help finding a 90-year-old man who suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
Edward Randolph was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. at the Avonlea Apartments at 1000 Avonlea Place in Woodstock, Georgia. Investigators believe he is driving a gold-colored Mercedes Benz with the tag number RMN2116. According to Woodstock Police, his car was last seen in the Winder, Georgia area Thursday.
Authorities said Randolph was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with olive green pants.
If anyone has any information about where Edward Randolph or his car is, contact the Cherokee County non-emergency dispatch at 678-493-4080.