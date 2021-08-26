Mattie's Call issued for 24-year-old last seen near a hospital in Riverdale

Authorities said Johnson is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and was last seen at 200 Block of Medical Center Drive near Southern Regional Medical.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Mattie's Call alert has been issued for 24-year-old Dontae Johnson, who was last seen near a hospital in Riverdale Wednesday afternoon, Clayton County Police said.

According to authorities, Johnson is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and was last seen at 200 Block of Medical Center Drive near Southern Regional Medical Center around 4 p.m.

Johnson was last wearing a yellow shirt. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to Clayton Police.