Mattie's Call | 78-year-old man with memory loss, dementia reported missing in Clayton County

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call Saturday for a 78-year-old man reported missing in Clayton County.

Edward Brown was last seen walking away from his home at 5 a.m. after having an argument at the 2100 block of Shawnee Drive in Jonesboro.

Clayton County Police said Brown is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Brown is 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. According to police, he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, a brown hat and gray tennis shoes.