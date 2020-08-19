Man with mental health disorders walks out of hospital, hasn't been seen since

He was last seen on August 10.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a 41-year-old man who has not been seen since Aug. 10.

According to Clayton County Police, Mitchell Wright has scizophrenia and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. They say he walked out of Southern Region Hospital and was last seen at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 along Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.

Police say he is 6-foot-2 and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.