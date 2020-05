UPDATE: Police say they found Billy James Smith. Original story continues below.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they're looking for a 66-year-old man who was reported missing by his family.

Billy James Smith, who lives in the Vine City neighborhood, was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to police, he was last seen at his home on Foundry Street. He was wearing a black jacket and grey shirt.

They're asking anyone with information about how whereabouts to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.