Mattie's Call | Fulton County man with dementia, diabetes missing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Fulton County, according to the Fairburn Police Department. Now officers are asking the public for help in locating him.

Clinton Fields, 66, was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday near his apartment at Evergreen Park Apartments in Fairburn, officers said. He is five-foot-eight-inches, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, bright blue Nike shoes, a blue knit sweater with a blue polo and a gold knit beanie with a veteran hat on top.

Fields has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes. The Fairburn Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call following his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clinton Fields has been asked to please contact 911 immediately.

