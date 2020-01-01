BREMEN, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol announced a Mattie's Call on New Year's Day for a 69-year-old man out of Haralson County.
Oscar Eugene Swafford has not been seen since 6:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve near Wagon Trail Road in Breman.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shirt, blue jacket and a baseball cap.
The disabled man is about 6-foot-1, 300 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011 or call 911.
