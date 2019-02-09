GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman with dementia is missing in Gwinnett County, police said Monday as they issued a Mattie's Call for her.

Maria Pacheco, 61, of Loganville was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday leaving her home near Hollow Springs Trail, police said.

Pacheco is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and curly blonde hair. She was wearing a white dress when she was last seen.

According to Gwinnett Police, she has gone missing before and went several days without food and water as she walked along roadways. They're asking anyone who sees her to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett County Police Department

MORE MISSING IN GEORGIA

Hall County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Gainesville

Police in Decatur searching for missing teenager

Missing elderly man with dementia in Douglasville