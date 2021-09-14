Atanta Police asking public for help finding 78-year-old man last seen in his neighborhood

APD said its officers have searched the area with the help of its K-9 unit and checked nearby hospitals but have not been able to find Roscoe.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a 78-year-old man who was last seen in the Heritage Valley neighborhood Monday evening.

Horace Roscoe was last seen at his home at the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Rd Dr. around 5:20 p.m. His wife reported him missing to police shortly after 8 p.m., according to APD.

Roscoe was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a tan hat with the words "One Million Man March" on it. Roscoe is 5-foot-10 and weighs 140 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes, APD said.

Roscoe's wife told officers he suffers from memory loss.

APD said its officers have searched the area with the help of its K-9 unit and checked nearby hospitals but have not been able to find Roscoe.