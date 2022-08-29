Mattie's Call issued for missing 25-year-old man in Clayton County, police say

Authorities said Immanuel Eason was last seen at the 10000-block of Briarbay Loop in Jonesboro.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 25-year-old man with multiple behavioral and health-related disorders Monday, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Authorities said Immanuel Eason was last seen at the 10000 block of Briarbay Loop in Jonesboro Sunday.

Eason has black hair and brown eyes, he's 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Polo hoodie, a red Falcons T-shirt and ash black ripped jeans.

Clayton County Police said Eason has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Tourette syndrome, and diabetes.