Mattie's Call issued for 84-year-old Clayton County man with dementia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man with dementia in Clayton County.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lester Glass was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at the 8300-block of Winston Way in Jonesboro.
Glass is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, 180 pounds, has brown eyes and a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white button-up shirt, blue jeans, grey with red and white New Balance shoes and a Veterans hat.
Authorities said Glass may be walking or may be in a 2008 red Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate number: BEF6104. Clayton County Police said Glass has been diagnosed with dementia and is unable to care for himself.
If you see Glass or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3648.