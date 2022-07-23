Mattie's Call issued for 84-year-old Clayton County man with dementia

Lester Glass was last seen wearing a blue and white button-up shirt, blue jeans, grey with red and white New Balance shoes and a Veterans hat.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man with dementia in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lester Glass was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at the 8300-block of Winston Way in Jonesboro.

Glass is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, 180 pounds, has brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white button-up shirt, blue jeans, grey with red and white New Balance shoes and a Veterans hat.

Authorities said Glass may be walking or may be in a 2008 red Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plate number: BEF6104. Clayton County Police said Glass has been diagnosed with dementia and is unable to care for himself.