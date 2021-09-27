Senior with dementia reported missing, police issue Mattie's Call

Police say she was last seen at her residence on Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

ATLANTA — A Mattie's Call has been issued for an Atlanta senior with dementia.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department says Maureen Luke-Chapman was last seen at her residence at 2530 Cheshire Bridge Road NE around 2 p.m. Monday. That's the address of the CB Lofts in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood.

Police say the 76-year-old woman has been diagnosed with dementia and they are now asking for the public's help in finding her.

She is described as standing about 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. A Mattie's Call has now been issued in her disappearance.