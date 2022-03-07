Clayton County man suffering from mental disabilities reported missing, police say

Oresta Grant has not been seen in the last two weeks and has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 41-year-old man who suffers from two mental illnesses; he hasn't been seen for two weeks, they said.

Clayton County Police responded to the 1000 block of Lake Regency Drive to collect more information on a missing person, identified as Oresta Grant.

Police said they were told that no one had seen Grant in two weeks, and he was last seen at his residence. Grant is known to hang around SR-85 and Garden Walk Boulevard, police said.

Grant has brown hair and black eyes, police said. He is about 5-foot-5, police said and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police said he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.