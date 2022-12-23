Mattie's Call issued for 79-year-old man who didn't return home from doctor's appointment: Fayetteville Police

Fayetteville Police said Edward Felder is driving a white 2021 Hyundai Accent with the tag number: XWD 621.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville Police have issued a Mattie's Call Alert for a missing 79-year-old man, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Edward Felder, pictured below, did not return home after his doctor's appointment in Fayetteville Friday, according to the police department.

Authorities said Felder reportedly is known to have been near Senoia, Georgia, at 10:51 a.m., Suwanee at 12:36 p.m., Chamblee at 1:27 p.m., Hiram at 4:39 p.m. and at a Citgo gas station in Acworth at 5:40 p.m.

Fayetteville Police said Felder is driving a white 2021 Hyundai Accent with the tag number: XWD 621. Felder is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes and gray curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue or black sweatpants and a blue or black jacket, police added.