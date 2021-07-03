Mattie's Call issued for 13-year-old with autism in Clayton County

Rene Flores-Gill's parents were unable to find him after looking for him for several hours in the area.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police said a 13-year-old with autism was last seen at the 4100 block of Camellia Circle Saturday afternoon in Forest Park.

Police said they responded at 2:13 p.m. Rene Flores-Gill's parents were unable to find him after looking for him for several hours in the area.

Rene is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said they do not have a clothing description and do not know which direction he is headed.