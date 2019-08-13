REX, Ga. — Police are trying to locate a teenager who left the group home he lives in on Monday and has not been seen since.

Cornelius Offord, 17, is said to have autism and bipolar disease. Clayton County Police say he may have left through a window at the Rex, Ga. home just before 7 p.m.

He is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-4, 242-pounds, brown eyes, black hair in a "low cut style."

Offord was last observed wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone having information on Offord’s whereabouts or makes contact with him is being asked to hold and notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.