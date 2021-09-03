Mattie's Call issued for 2 men who left Clayton County health facility

They went missing from the Riverwoods Behavioral Health Facility off Medical Center Drive at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs the public's help locating two men who walked away from a behavioral health facility last night and haven't been seen since.

Jerry Barnes and Michael Nwachukwu left the Riverwoods Behavioral Health Facility off Medical Center Drive at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Nwachukwu has been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder and is without his medication. Barnes has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and manic depression and is without his medication.

Nwachuku is a 28-year-old Black man with a bald head and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 267 pounds. He was last seen wearing a denim-colored long sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants.

Barnes is a 48-year-old White man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-8 weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and no socks or shoes.