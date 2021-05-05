x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

Mattie's Call issued for 27-year-old pregnant woman

Sierra Moss was admitted to a hospital Tuesday night with suicidal thoughts to harm herself. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig, orange shirt and sweatpants.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a 27-year-old pregnant woman, who was last seen Tuesday at a hospital in Jonesboro. 

Sierra Moss, 27, was admitted to a hospital with suicidal thoughts to harm herself at the 2000 block of Mt. Zion Parkway at 6:35 p.m. Moss then left the hospital around 10:10 p.m., police said. 

Moss is approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a blonde wig, orange shirt and sweatpants. 

Anyone who has seen Moss or may have information about where she is should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911. 

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Related Articles