Mattie's Call issued for 27-year-old pregnant woman

Sierra Moss was admitted to a hospital Tuesday night with suicidal thoughts to harm herself. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig, orange shirt and sweatpants.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a 27-year-old pregnant woman, who was last seen Tuesday at a hospital in Jonesboro.

Sierra Moss, 27, was admitted to a hospital with suicidal thoughts to harm herself at the 2000 block of Mt. Zion Parkway at 6:35 p.m. Moss then left the hospital around 10:10 p.m., police said.

Moss is approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a blonde wig, orange shirt and sweatpants.